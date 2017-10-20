Antonio Cassano Claims He Rejected Juventus 3 Times & Denies Retirement From Football

Former Roma and Real Madrid ace Antonio Cassano has claimed that he turned down three transfer offers from Juventus, during his career.

Speaking to TV star and Inter Milan supporter Paolo Bonolis on Canale 5 (via Football Italia), the 35-year-old, a Nerazzurri fan himself, explained why he never made the move to Turin.

"[Juventus] are all put in place and I’m not like that, but that’s fine, I'm glad to be an Interista," the maverick forward said.

A few months after he controversially ended his contract with Serie A side Hellas Verona, and hinted at a possible and definitive retirement from football, Cassano took a look back at his illustrious if troubled career.





Asked which of his 113 Serie A goals was the most memorable one, he replied: "I scored my first goal against Inter and I did it on purpose. They’re the team of my heart and it made me handsome, rich and famous."





Although these last characteristics may not be essential in order to become a footballer, they turned out to be an enjoyable side effect for Cassano, as he said of beautiful women and footballers: “Even if you’re ugly, you become handsome because you get rich."

Sandra Behne/GettyImages

Now a husband and father, the ex-Inter and Roma player reflected on the past turbulent months and hinted at the desire to start a new adventure.

He added: “I haven’t stopped playing football. I want to go to a team that make me happy. Once upon a time, I was happy to go to a team that offered me a blank contract, and that was the most beautiful team in the world, Inter."





Cassano, who spent time with Real Madrid, Roma, Milan and Inter during the heights of his career, had the privilege to play alongside some of the greatest players of the world, but one, in particular, became his favourite.

"I was lucky to play with [Zinedine] Zidane and Ronaldo, but the one I enjoyed playing alongside the most was Totti," he revealed.