Arsenal Legend Says Jack Wilshere Has Abilities 'Mere Mortals Could Only Dream of'

Arsenal legend Martin Keown has heaped praise onto midfielder Jack Wilsere following the Gunner's 1-0 win over Red Star Belgrade in the Europa League.

Wilshere completed all 90 minutes in Serbia on Thursday with the England man working to reach a full recovery following yet another injury.

Srdjan Stevanovic/GettyImages

Speaking to Telegraph Sport on the performance of Wilshere against Red Star Belgrade, Martin Keown was full of praise for the midfielder, saying: "It's the brilliance of Jack Wilshere. He punches a hole through the midfield which doesn't exist - it's what mere mortals could only dream of.

"In terms of quality he stood out like a sore thumb. Yes the game wasn't as fluid as the game against BATE [Borisov] but he's got real quality.

"He was playing off the left hand side today - not his favoured position - but was able to get high up the pitch with the team, some quality moments, delivery of passes, he's always trying to draw the defender in to make something happen."

Wilshere showed a real quality against Red Star on Thursday, driving the Gunners forward from midfield and adding a much needed creative spark to the midfield that Arsene Wenger's men have been lacking so far this season.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

"When he receives the ball in centre midfield, he ghosts by players," added Keown.

"He's not that quick but has this ability to really go by players and obviously release the ball at the perfect moment. [He got] 90 minutes under his belt which we didn't even talk about, which was pivotal. When he gets this ball [for Arsenal's goal], he's got no right to do that! Little one-two, see you later."

When speaking of Wilshere's opportunities, Wenger assured fans the midfielder will get the chance to get some game time in the Premier League.

"He will get a chance in the Premier League, don’t worry about that. He got a big kick in the first half on his ankle but managed to get through the 90 minutes. Games of that intensity will help him a lot."

Arsenal's next outing comes against struggling Everton at Goodsion Park on Sunday October 22nd, with the match against the Toffees potentially giving Wilshere further game time in order to continue his recovery.