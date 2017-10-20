Xavi Says Neymar Announced Intention to Leave Barcelona at Messi's Wedding

Xavi says Neymar told his teammates he was unhappy in Barcelona and wanted a new experience in Europe.

By 90Min
October 20, 2017

Former Barcelona midfielder Xavi has stated that Neymar told his teammates he was keen to leave the Camp Nou and move to Paris Saint-Germain at Lionel Messi's wedding. 

The celebrations, which housed Barca players both past and present, took place just over one month before the Brazilian's switch to the French capital for a record-breaking €220m (£199m).

However, according to the four-time Champions League-winner, the 25-year-old attacker had already made up his mind to quit the Primera Division leaders in favor of the big-money summer spenders. 

"He said to us at Messi's wedding that he wanted to change club," Xavi told the BBC"I said to him but why? He said 'I am not happy in Barcelona, I prefer to leave, to have a new experience in Europe at PSG' and finally he did, it was his decision, we must respect it."

Since Neymar's arrival, PSG have steamrolled almost all that has been laid in front of them, remaining unbeaten in all competitions and sitting six points ahead of second-placed Monaco after just nine games in Ligue 1, as well as a win's difference ahead of Bayern Munich in their Champions League group.

But even though the highly-decorated Brazilian has played an instrumental role in Paris' success so far this term, another key factor was the arrival of Kylian Mbappe. The teenage French sensation joined the Parc des Princes outfit on a temporary basis during the summer, with a longer-term agreement built into his contract come the end of this campaign. 

The world-class pairing have netted 15 goals and provided 12 assists between them so far this term, and Xavi believes that they could prove the catalyst in European elite success this year for Unai Emery's side. 

"I think with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, Paris Saint-Germain have a great chance to win the Champions League this season," the Spaniard added. 

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters