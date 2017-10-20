Former Barcelona midfielder Xavi has stated that Neymar told his teammates he was keen to leave the Camp Nou and move to Paris Saint-Germain at Lionel Messi's wedding.

The celebrations, which housed Barca players both past and present, took place just over one month before the Brazilian's switch to the French capital for a record-breaking €220m (£199m).

However, according to the four-time Champions League-winner, the 25-year-old attacker had already made up his mind to quit the Primera Division leaders in favor of the big-money summer spenders.

"He said to us at Messi's wedding that he wanted to change club," Xavi told the BBC. "I said to him but why? He said 'I am not happy in Barcelona, I prefer to leave, to have a new experience in Europe at PSG' and finally he did, it was his decision, we must respect it."

Since Neymar's arrival, PSG have steamrolled almost all that has been laid in front of them, remaining unbeaten in all competitions and sitting six points ahead of second-placed Monaco after just nine games in Ligue 1, as well as a win's difference ahead of Bayern Munich in their Champions League group.

But even though the highly-decorated Brazilian has played an instrumental role in Paris' success so far this term, another key factor was the arrival of Kylian Mbappe. The teenage French sensation joined the Parc des Princes outfit on a temporary basis during the summer, with a longer-term agreement built into his contract come the end of this campaign.

The world-class pairing have netted 15 goals and provided 12 assists between them so far this term, and Xavi believes that they could prove the catalyst in European elite success this year for Unai Emery's side.

"I think with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, Paris Saint-Germain have a great chance to win the Champions League this season," the Spaniard added.