Eden Hazard Believes 'Adaptable' Chelsea Can Still Re Premier League Title After Mixed Start

Chelsea's Belgian playmaker Eden Hazard has claimed that Chelsea are capable of returning to winning form and retaining their title as champions of England, despite a mini dip in form.

The Blues drew 3-3 with an impressive Roma side at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday, and have lost back to back domestic clashes with Crystal Palace and league leaders Manchester City prior to the Champions League meeting.

With eight games played in the Premier League, the defending champions are currently placed outside the top four and two points behind their next opponents, Watford.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Despite trailing Manchester City by nine points at this stage in the league, Hazard refused to admit that Chelsea are failing behind in the title race.

"The difference between this year and last year is Manchester City and United are stronger," the Belgian told ESPN. "We are ready, we know the Premier League is long, so we have time to come back.

"I think it's different this season because we play in the Champions League. Last season, it was easier to play every game every week. We were fresh. Now it's different, but we need to adapt to the situation. We will give everything, but I think we're on the same level as last year.

"We have just two training sessions to focus on a game. Last year we had a whole week to be ready. So yes it's a little bit different, but we are professionals and we adapt quickly."

After the opening three games in the Champions League, Chelsea currently lead their group with seven points, standing them in good stead to earn qualification to the last 16 of the competition.

However, a win against Roma in London on Wednesday would have proven to be a big lift for the Blues as they look to return to winning form.

"We should have won this game," Hazard said. "We were 2-0 up at half-time, but a draw is not a bad result. We have to do better against Roma in Italy next time.

"It was just a draw -- we were not happy, but we were also happy that we didn't concede a third defeat in a row. We just want to move on, try to focus on the next game against Watford. We will try to give everything in the next game."