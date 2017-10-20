Emre Can Claims He 'Loves' Life at Liverpool Despite Juve Links & Insists He Can Improve

While Liverpool midfielder Emre Can has been linked with an exit in recent few months as contract negotiations drag on, but he insists that he's enjoying his time at Anfield, describing the Reds as "a great club".

The German ace was linked with a move to Juventus during the summer, and some still believe he will move to Turin in January or the summer with his contract set to expire at the end of the season.

However, a new interview has perhaps quashed some fears of an imminent exit, with the former Bayern star insisting that he 'loves' playing for his current club, and is committed to improving as he knows he can do better.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

“I made forward steps in my three years here,” Can told The Times, having shown up at Gwladys Street Primary School with Simon Mignolet for a question and answer session with students.

“It is my fourth season now in Liverpool and I played a lot of games. I am really enjoying being here. It is a great club.





“Of course I can play better sometimes, I know that, but I think my development has been good so far. I try to be better and I train hard for that. Why should my commitment be any different? I have a contract I playing for the club, I earn my money here and I love to play for Liverpool.

Emre Can does an awful lot of media for someone who won't sign a new deal — John O'Sullivan (@NotoriousJOS) October 20, 2017

“I don’t think about setbacks, or injury, when I am going out on the pitch. I only think about how I am going to help my team.

"That [injury] can always happen, but on the pitch I only think about how we can win the game.”

Can, while playing in a Europa League and League Cup final, hasn't won any silverware since joining the Anfield side in 2014. However, he has hopes to do so this season, with the club still able to compete in three competitions.

"If you play for a big club like Liverpool, the goal always has to be to win and you have to win titles [trophies]," he added. "That is our aim. Hopefully this year we will do that.”