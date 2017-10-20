'Experienced' Theo Walcott Reveals World Cup Dream Is Driving Fight for Game Time at Arsenal

By 90Min
October 20, 2017

Theo Walcott made his fourth start of the season on Thursday night as Arsenal picked up a 1-0 win over Red Star Belgrade in Serbia.

However, Walcott is yet to feature for Arsenal in the Premier League this season, jeopardising his chances of making the England World Cup squad, as he has fallen behind the likes of Alexis Sanchez, Danny Welbeck and Alex Iwobi in the Gunners pecking order for an attacking role.

FBL-ENG-PR-ARSENAL-MAN UTD
FBL-ENG-PR-ARSENAL-MAN UTD

With a lack of regular game time, the 28-year-old's spot at the World Cup has been placed under serious scrutiny, with Gareth Southgate last calling the Arsenal man up to the national team in November 2016.

However, Walcott feels his experience could prove to be vital in Russia and is determined to do all he can to earn a spot on the plane. 

Speaking to the Evening Standard the Arsenal man said: "Of course [I'm thinking about the World Cup] that is why I need to be playing football, simple as that. But I need to deserve to be playing."

In a rare outing on Thursday in the Europa League, Walcott proved to be pivotal for Arsenal against Red Star Belgrade, setting up Olivier Giroud to secure the winner for the Gunners.

"So in this competition, cup games, Premier League when given the chance, I need to take it," Walcott explained. "That is the only chance I have to get back into the England squad.


"It is down to hard work. If I work harder than anyone else…I know my qualities, how good I am. I have got so much experience under my belt, there’s no reason why I can’t prove people wrong and get back in that squad. It is a very young squad and I feel like maybe a bit of experience is always handy coming into tournaments. But the manager picks that.

"As a player, you need to be doing it on the field first and foremost. That’s what I want to do. We’ll see where my football takes me."

