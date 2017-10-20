FanView: Marco Silva Deserves All the Credit for Overachieving Watford's Incredible Start

At the end of last season, Watford fans were breathing a sight of relief. A 17th place finish, albeit above the relegation zone by six points, was met with the sacking of Walter Mazzarri, who initially looked to be doing a good job at the club.

Towards the end, fans couldn't wait to see the back of him. When the scrutiny started, it resembled the tenure of his predecessor Quique Sanchez Flores, who guided the Hornets to the FA Cup semi-final before being sacked.

So with managers doing a seemingly good job for the club and being let go, many wouldn't argue with Marco Silva for refusing to take the reigns.

Watford Boss Marco Silva Warns Troy Deeney to Keep His Opinions to Himself After Arsenal Rant https://t.co/YJom6xFAPf — Watford Pro (@WatfordPro) October 19, 2017

However, Silva fancied the challenge and after eight Premier League games in charge, Watford have gatecrashed the typical 'top-six' to sit fourth in the table. The club are in a position no fan would've dreamed after the appointment of Silva, who went crashing down to the Championship with Hull City toward the end of the last campaign.

But a number of impressive signings and a rejuvenated team spirit have seen the club take a point a point against Liverpool and all three against Arsenal more recently.

The players seem fired up and ready to perform, and have managed to record 13 goals already, the same as Chelsea and Liverpool. The club have clearly pointed to key areas that need strengthening and set out to fix those areas. The signings of Andre Grey and Richarlison look inspired, with the latter enforcing his stamp on the Premier League right from the off.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

They say it takes time for new players to adapt to the physicality and pace of the Premier League, but the Brazilian has taken to it like a duck to water. As for the midfield, Nathaniel Chalobah was lured in with the prospect of regular first-team football, and before his knee injury, he was showing Chelsea exactly what they were missing.

Silva knew how he wanted to set up his side and the correct players to play his system - it was just a matter of getting to the field and proving to everyone they could compete with the big boys. As well as victory over Arsenal and a draw against Liverpool, Watford have swept aside teams who are on their level.

As Watford sit 4th in the PL under Marco Silva, a reminder... pic.twitter.com/0HEhrfYRlq — Skeems (@Skeems1) October 14, 2017

Away victories against Southampton, Swansea and Bournemouth have shown that Watford are looking to leave that category of club to move up the table. Would it be rude to mention Europe? No, I can't. Not after eight games.

The 6-0 defeat against Manchester City is their only blip in an otherwise overly positive start, and with a mixture of considerably difficult and fairly winnable fixtures in their way before Christmas, fans will want it will just be more of the same for the Hornets.

With Chelsea up next, Watford will be hoping to use the Blues' defeat to Palace last weekend as a motivational factor in order to bridge a gap between themselves and Antonio Conte's side.

If the Hornets continue their form in the months ahead, Watford fans won't be dreaming in a similar sense to Leicester two years ago, but they may be thinking of an above mid-table finish for the first time in their Premier League history.