Hamburg vs Bayern Munich Preview: Classic Encounters, Team News, Prediction & More

By 90Min
October 20, 2017

Bayern Munich travel to Hamburg this Saturday in the Bundesliga, looking to take the confidence gained from their 3-0 thrashing of Celtic in midweek into the league.

Bayern currently find themselves second in the Bundesliga - two points off title rivals Borussia Dortmund - while Hamburg sit 15th in the table, with just three points separating themselves from the relegation zone.

Hamburg have a horrible record against the league’s reigning champions, losing in their last seven attempts and conceding a whopping 44 goals in the process.

Classic Encounter


Bayern Munich 8-0 Hamburg (25/02/17)

Lars Baron/GettyImages

This match will live long in the memory of Bayern Munich and Hamburg supporters alike - and not just because it was only a matter of months ago.

In what was the legendary Carlo Ancelotti’s 1000th game as a manager, he couldn’t have dreamt of a more fitting tribute to his glistening career, with his biggest ever score margin as Bayern boss.

Munich made light work of Hamburg in this league encounter, finding themselves 3-0 up at half-time courtesy of a Thomas Muller-inspired Arturo Vidal goal and a brace from Polish sensation Robert Lewandowski.

Lars Baron/GettyImages

After the break, Lewandowski would make it four before being taken off midway through the second half, with David Alaba tapping in from close range soon after.

Substitute Kingsley Coman would then bag himself a stylish double, with Arjen Robben finally completing the rout in trademark style, cutting in from the right and whipping the ball into the far corner with that magical left foot of his.

In what was a sensational scoreline, it wasn’t the first time Hamburg have been victim of a mauling by the German giants, having been on the wrong end of a 9-2 and another 8-0, all in the past four years.

Team News


Bayern Munich will be without the injured Manuel Neuer, Franck Ribery, Juan Bernat and Javi Martinez for this weekend’s league encounter. 

Neuer has been out since September with a fractured metatarsal, while Ribery has been out since the start of October with a torn knee ligament. Both are expected to return in January.

FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-COLOGNE-MUNICH

Hamburg, on the other hand, only have two absentees in the midst of their clash with Bayern. 

Right midfielder Nicolai Muller has been out since August with a ruptured cruciate ligament, while left-back Douglas Santos will miss the game through illness (abdominal influenza).


Potential Hamburg Line-up: Mathenia; Papadopoulos, Mavraj, Van Drongelen; Diekmeier, Ekdal, Jung, Sakai; Hahn, Kostic; Wood

Potential Bayern Munich Line-up: Ulreich; Kimmich, Sule, Hummels, Alaba; Thiago, Vidal; Robben, Rodriguez, T. Muller; Lewandowski

Prediction

Lars Baron/GettyImages

In recent times, Bayern Munich have highlighted their clear superiority over Hamburg  and it doesn’t look like that is about to change now.

Bayern will be looking to keep the pressure on Dortmund, who only have a two point lead at the top of the table, while Hamburg have had a poor run, with five losses in their last six league games after winning both their opening league games.

To make matters worse for Hamburg, their home form hasn’t been the best this season, with only one of their six goals this season being scored on home turf.

Lewandowski also loves playing against Hamburg, having scored seven goals in his last five appearances against them. Only Wolfsburg and Augsburg have suffered worse at the hands of the Poland international.

James Rodriguez and Arturo Vidal will be looking to return to league action this Saturday after midweek substitute appearances against Celtic, and with Hamburg’s last win against Bayern coming in 2009, that doesn’t look set to change anytime soon.

Prediction: Hamburg 0 - 4 Bayern

