Jermaine Jenas Praises Tottenham Midfielder After Midweek Champions League Heroics

Former Spurs midfielder Jermaine Jenas has spoken highly of Tottenham ace Harry Winks after his positive performance during Spurs' heroical 1-1 draw with Real Madrid.

In a column published on GQ Magazine, Jenas has proclaimed himself against those who define Winks as a bright young hopeful. He wrote: "Harry Winks is a very different kind of player to those we usually develop in England. He is more fluid in his play, very comfortable with the ball in tight spaces.

Harry Winks v Real Madrid:



Spurs player with most passes ✅

Spurs player with highest pass accuracy ✅



Youngster getting better and better 👍 pic.twitter.com/06NzwoVYaq — FootballTalentScout (@FTalentScout) October 17, 2017

"And it’s funny because people talk about him being a young, breakthrough player, but he’s actually older than Dele Alli”.





The 21-year-old midfielder has been improving his performances more and more as Mauricio Pochettino gave him the chance to do better, and has shown undoubted skills during Tottenham's last Champions League game.





Jenas said: "It was a really accomplished, European type of display from him, I would say. He fits into a continental style of play very comfortably and that’s why he adapted so well to the game.

"He was brilliant. And that can only be a good thing for Spurs, and England. In a World Cup year, Harry Winks could be the player England have been looking for in midfield.

He continued: “Winks has had to bide his time, be patient, and really his development is another illustration of how good Mauricio Pochettino is. The Spurs coach has slowly brought Winks into the first-team equation for certain games and has shown he has huge faith in him.”

Tottenham return to Wembley Stadium on Sunday afternoon for a tough Premier League challenge against Liverpool, and Winks is likely to feature from the first minute.