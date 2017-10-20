Jurgen Klopp Prepared to Deny Host of Premier League Offers for Liverpool's Utility Man James Milner

Liverpool are preparing to reject a host of Premier League offers for James Milner with the midfielder turned defender still a part of manager Jurgen Klopp's plans.

After being moved to left-back when Klopp took over in 2015 Milner excelled in the position with both his defensive duties and also assisting with attacks, but he has lost out on his starting place this season to the more naturally-suited Alberto Moreno.

After making just three starts in all competitions so far this season Milner's benched status has attracted attention from other Premier League teams, who wish to utilise his skills more regularly.

Liverpool Assure 'Frustrated' James Milner He Is Still an Important Part of Reds Squad @jamiespencer155 https://t.co/m1VFJIRydy — LiverpoolPro (@LiverpoolPro) October 20, 2017

However the Mirror report that the Reds boss will reject any offers insisting his 'Swiss Army' player has much to contribute this season.





Opportunities for Milner have become fewer and further between due to not only the presence of Moreno, but also the arrival of Andrew Robertson from Hull, who is also vying for chances at left-back. In his favoured midfield role, Jordan Henderson, Emre Can, Georginio Wijnaldum and Philippe Coutinho all provide stiff competition, while Naby Keita will join from RB Leipzig in the summer.





However, the former Manchester City man was impressive while playing in midfield during Liverpool's record-breaking 0-7 win over Maribor in the Champions League group stage on Tuesday and has seemingly done enough to remind Klopp of his ability and usefulness at the club.

Milner moved to Anfield on a free transfer in 2015 from Manchester City, where he signed a five year deal which is due to expire in 2019.