Liverpool Legend Admits He Would Be 'Amazed' if Jordan Henderson Was Benched for Spurs Clash

Former Liverpool midfielder Jan Molby has stated that Jordan Henderson must start when the Reds clash with Spurs on Sunday.

Henderson was absent for Liverpool's 7-0 thrashing of Maribor on Tuesday in the Champions League, with boss Jurgen Klopp resting the England international to prevent any recurring injury issues.

The midfielder played 27 games last season after missing four months of action with a foot problem he picked up in February. The side didn't suffer with his absence however with James Milner returning to the side in spectacular fashion and while Molby praised his performance, he told the Liverpool Echo that Henderson has to return for the Premier League.

He said: "I’d be amazed if it wasn’t Jordan Henderson starting at Spurs.

"Milner has a lot of energy and gained a lot of experience in big games but I’ve a feeling he’s been left a little on the sidelines and I’d doubt if Spurs away is the game to change that. What the selection in midweek told me was that there’s still something with Jordan Henderson. He still needs to be looked after and managed between games."

Henderson has made 12 appearances, in all competitions, so far this season earning a goal and assist and while he may have impressed during some key matches some fans have started to question whether he should be leading the side over Milner.

Molby also praised Klopp for fielding his strongest side against Maribor explaining that it is a good way to improve your top players' performances.

He said: “Another reason to play your strongest side in games like Maribor is to help your best players regain form and confidence. We saw that with Roberto Firmino and his two goals should help him put a quiet spell behind him.”