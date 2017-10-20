Liverpool Star Mohamed Salah Earns High Praise From Legendary Diego Maradona

Ever since he left Chelsea two years ago, Mohamed Salah has been one of the most impressive attackers in Europe.

And having returned to the Premier League this summer to join Liverpool, he has moved from strength to strength.

The Egyptian speedster has already scored seven goals for the Anfield side this season, and recently secured a spot in next year's World Cup final for his country with a late penalty against Congo.

The attacker has received plaudits from many notable figures in the world of punditry, but perhaps he will enjoy the latest over all the rest, as they came from one of the best players to ever grace the sport of football - Diego Maradona himself.

"Salah is a brilliant player who can move right and left, and he can score goals using his leg as well as his head," Maradona said of the Egyptian, in quotes cited by the Liverpool Echo.





"Salah learnt more of his talents in Italy [with Roma and Fiorentina] and his performance looks like the Italians."

Salah's penalty makes it so that Egypt will be competing in their first World Cup final since 1990. And Maradona has advised the players to enjoy the tournament, as it is quite a notable achievement.

"I advise the Egyptian national team to enjoy participating in the 2018 Russia World Cup," the Argentinian legend added.

"To participate in the World Cup is a big target for many national teams, so Egypt have to enjoy reaching the World Cup finals."