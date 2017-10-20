Mauricio Pochettino Insists Danny Rose's Long-Term Future Remains at Tottenham Despite United Links

Having made his first appearance for Spurs since a lengthy spell out injured, Danny Rose's future remains at the club despite speculation according to manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Making his long-awaited return in a substitute appearance against Real Madrid, Rose's short cameo saw him star in an unorthodox midfield role - but the England international looked lively and keen to show both the fans and manager what they've been missing.

Pochettino still sees Rose's future at the club despite the outrage surrounding his interview with the Sun - where he criticised the club's wage and scouting structure. Heavily linked to a move to Manchester United, who are willing to pay upwards of £50m for Rose.

As quoted by TalkSport, the Spurs boss said: "You could see he helped the team in the final few minutes against Real Madrid. He is happy, his behaviour is fantastic. His mind is clear that what happened is in the past and we need to move on. He is part of my plans. The past is in the past.

"In life they are young and they can mistakes but the most important thing is that they can learn from that. Fans want the best for the team and Danny is our player. Our fans are fantastic and they show good love and that they care for our players."

With a huge game against Liverpool fast approaching, it's unlikely that Rose will start with his fitness not yet up to scratch. Ben Davies will return to the lineup following his recovery from an illness that left him out of the Real Madrid match.

In other injury news, Victor Wanyama and Mousa Dembele will not be ready for the match at Wembley - with the pair both recovering from training injuries. This means Harry Winks will maintain his place in the side, following a string of impressive performance for Spurs.