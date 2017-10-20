Newcastle United Sale Moves Closer as Amanda Staveley Signs Non-Disclosure Agreement

The sale of Newcastle United by current owner Mike Ashley appears to be moving in the right direction as Amanda Staveley's PCP Partners enter into a period of due diligence, according the Chronicle.

Reports claimed that Mike Ashley wanted to sell the Magpies before the January transfer window, and he will no doubt be pleased to see proceedings between the club and Staveley's company move so quickly.

Staveley, a British businesswoman with ties to the Middle East, is leading the purchase of the club as she heads a group that has a fortune reportedly worth around £29bn and has now signed a non-disclosure agreement relating to the proposed purchase of the club.

Alan Shearer Posts Hilarious Reaction on Twitter After Hearing Mike Ashley Is Selling Newcastle Utd https://t.co/ppsyySQ3bo — NewcastlePro (@NewcastlePro) October 17, 2017

Staveley was in the stands for Newcastle's 1-1 draw at home to Liverpool at the start of October when rumours of a deal initially took off, but it is unknown as to whether she will be in attendance for Saturday's match against struggling Crystal Palace at St. James Park.

It was after the 1-1 draw against Liverpool that Staveley met with Newcastle managing director Lee Charnley, Ashley's close associate Justin Barnes and 'PR Guru' Keith Bishop. Since those talks took place there have been more progressive conversation that have led up to Ashley putting the club up for sale.

In a statement released on Monday, the club said "As a result of increasing press speculation regarding the future of Newcastle United, the owner of the club, St James Holdings Limited, wishes to clarify its intentions.

"As one of the Premier League’s oldest and best supported football clubs - and for the benefit of its many fans and supporters in the UK and across the world - Newcastle United requires a clear direction and a path to a bright and successful future."