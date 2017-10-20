Newcastle vs Crystal Palace Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battles, Team News & More

Crystal Palace travel to St James' Park this Saturday to face Newcastle as they look to build on their first three points - and goals - of the Premier League season, after dispatching champions Chelsea in impressive fashion.

Rafa Benitez's men will be hoping to continue their solid start to the season, although a disappointing draw away to Southampton when victory was there for the taking may unnerve them slightly.

For Palace, star man Wilfried Zaha is back fit and firing, having grabbed the winner on his return from injury last weekend, and Roy Hodgson's side will be buoyed by the rewards that their committed performance reaped against Antonio Conte's Blues.

However, there are no easy games in England's top flight, so here's everything you need to know ahead of Saturday's encounter.

Classic Encounter

Crystal Palace recorded their highest scoring Premier League victory over Newcastle in 2015, swatting aside Steve McClaren's feeble Newcastle team 5-1.

The historic victory included braces from both Yannick Bolasie and James McArthur, as well as a Wilfried Zaha strike, all coming after Papiss Cisse had given the away side an early lead and duly proceeded to infuriate all occupants of the Holmesdale Road end with his celebration.

The Senegalese forward was consequently jeered with the chant, "Cisse, what's the score?" for the entirety of the game whenever he touched the ball, but the more inquisitive amongst the Selhurst fanbase realised the enormity of a record-breaking win for their beloved side.

Key Battle

Jamaal Lascelles vs Wilfried Zaha

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

It needn't be said that Wilfried Zaha is the man that makes Palace tick, although the same could be said of Magpies captain Jamaal Lascelles, who has been in inspired form so far this campaign.

Given that Hodgson still finds himself without a recognised striker, Ivory Coast international Zaha is expected to continue upfront for the Eagles, where his match up with the Newcastle skipper should prove decisive in the outcome of the game.

Lascelles has been crucial at both ends of the pitch for Benitez, having already scored twice this season whilst also keeping two clean sheets, but Palace's danger man can pose any defender in the league a problem, so the pair's match up will be an interesting spectacle.

Team News

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

Benitez still finds himself without Paul Dummett or Massaido Haidara, both of whom are still suffering from hamstring and knee injuries respectively, but has a full squad available to choose from despite the pair's absence.

Hodgson's injury woes are far more severe, as the former England boss is still without the services of Connor Wickham and Christian Benteke, whilst Wayne Hennessey and Ruben Loftus-Cheek will need late fitness tests to see whether they can make the trip to Tyneside.





Pape Souare is also unlikely to feature due to his lack of match fitness.





Both sides are expected to field the same starting lineups from last weekend, with the Magpies looking to return to winning ways after consecutive draws, but they should be wary of an inspired Palace side looking to play catch up after a woeful start to the campaign.





Potential Crystal Palace Lineup: Speroni, Ward, Dann, Sakho, van Aanholt, Milivojević, Cabaye, Loftus-Cheek, Schlupp, Zaha, Townsend





Potential Newcastle Lineup: Elliot, Yedlin, Lascelles, Lejeune, Manquillo, Shelvey, Hayden, Ritchie, Perez, Atsu, Joselu

Prediction

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Saturday's spectacle should be an interesting affair, with Palace's shock victory over Chelsea making many fans and pundits alike rethink their relegation themed preconceptions, such was the manner of victory, but Newcastle should not be taken lightly by the Eagles.

The newly promoted side have been in good form after coming up as title winners, and they are an organised outfit who can frustrate opponents and also cause them some issues themselves.

This game is well and truly in the balance, and perhaps one real moment of quality will decide who comes out victorious.





Prediction: Newcastle 1-1 Crystal Palace