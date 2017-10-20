Report Claims Spain Trio Could Quit National Team Following Staff Sacking Stand-Off

Spain might have to face the World Cup without three of its most important players, as Gerard Pique, Sergio Ramos and Sergio Busquets have threatened to abandon their national duty.

According to Spanish media outlet Marca, the formidable trio recently had a row with Spanish FA chief Juan Luis Larrea over his wish to sack team director Maria Jose Claramunt.

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

The players were made aware of such decision during a lunch ahead of Spain's match against Liechtenstein earlier this season, but strongly disagreed with Larrea and threatened to leave the squad.





Claramunt has always been a popular figure in the squad, hence Ramos' attempt to defend her position after La Roja's 3-0 win against in Italy, when he said: "I think it would be in our best interests if Maria Jose Claramunt stays with us."

Such attempts have, however, have proved to be powerless so far, as the RFEF (the Spanish FA) announced, earlier this week, the decision to dismiss Claramunt after four years of service.





Tensions arose after Larrea was reportedly banned from accessing the dressing rooms and chose not to congratulate the Spaniards' qualification for the 2018 World Cup, nor to eloge Busquets' 100th cap against Israel earlier this month.

As Spain wait for the trio's response to the Claramunt's sacking, concerns over the future of the team and its performance in Russia grow.