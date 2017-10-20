Report Reveals Newcastle Made Moves to Sign Versatile Liverpool Midfielder This Summer

Newcastle United held talks over bringing James Milner back to St James' Park during the summer transfer window, it has been revealed.

MIlner, who made 136 appearances for the Magpies in a four year spell between 2004 and 2008, has been with Liverpool since 2015, but fresh competition for places has seen the former England international make just three starts in all competitions this season.

According to the Independent, that was enough to tempt Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez into entering talks for the versatile Englishman, but reports suggest that Liverpool's desire to receive a fee for Milner was enough to dissuade the Newcastle hierarchy from pursuing the deal.

Liverpool win 7-0 and I write about James Milner. Could have gone to Newcastle in the summer. Much still to offer. https://t.co/QssFZ6LkBB — Simon Hughes (@Simon_Hughes__) October 17, 2017

A lack of transfer activity was a theme of Newcastle's summer, with rumours suggesting that Benitez was far from happy with the financial backing he received from the Newcastle board.

Eventually defenders Florian Lejeune and Javier Manquillo, forward Joselu and midfielders Mikel Merino and Jacob Murphy were all brought to St James', while Christian Atsu's loan move from Chelsea was made permanent.

STATEMENT: The owner of the club, St. James Holdings Limited, has confirmed that #NUFC is up for salehttps://t.co/lqvpqHAR1Z pic.twitter.com/OSAhzyIl1K — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) October 16, 2017

Newcastle currently sit ninth in the Premier League with eleven points from eight games, and the club recently announced that controversial owner Mike Ashley has put the club up for sale.

With Ashley reportedly looking to complete a deal before the turn of the year, you wonder if increased financial backing under a new owner would tempt Benitez into having another look at Milner when the January transfer window comes round.