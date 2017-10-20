Roma Charged by UEFA Over Alleged Racist Chants During 3-3 Draw With Chelsea

Roma have been hit with formal disciplinary charges by UEFA over alleged racist behaviour from fans during this week's Champions League clash with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.





Roma fans stand accused of 'monkey chants' during the contest, which ended in a 3-3 draw.

The UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body will review the case on 16th November.

Goals from David Luiz and Eden Hazard had given the reigning Premier League champions a 2-0 lead, only for ex-Manchester City pair Aleksandar Kolarov and Edin Dzeko to turn the game on its head and the Italian visitors 3-2 ahead.

A second goal from Hazard in the 75th minute ensured the points were shared.

Chelsea sit top of Group C at the halfway stage with points from their opening three games.





Roma are two behind on five points, while 2014 and 2016 finalists Atletico Madrid have just two points to show. Competition debutants Qarabag are bottom with one point.