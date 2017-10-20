Sean Dyche Refuses to Rule Out Taking Over Vacant Leicester City Manager's Job

By 90Min
October 20, 2017

Burnley manager Sean Dyche hasn't ruled himself out of the speculation surrounding the Leicester City vacancy - as the 46-year-old remains 'open-minded' about the future. 

Following Craig Shakespeare's dismissal on Tuesday, the Leicester job is up for grabs and Dyche has been heavily linked. Having brought Burnley up last season and securing survival with a brilliant home record, Dyche was handed a new £2.5m-a-year deal at the back end of last season. 

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

As revealed by the Mirror, Dyche refused to rule himself out of the running, saying: “I don’t need to do that, because I’ve been here five years. I’ve had this conversation maybe 10 times over the last couple of years.

“I’m quite open-minded about what comes next with Burnley. Beyond that, who knows? It’s hypothetical. I’ve had to answer these questions so many times, but I’m still here." 

Dyche has been linked to numerous Premier League jobs during his time at Burnley but has remained at the club and made Turf Moor a fortress. 

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

With Burnley currently residing in seventh, the Clarets have secured 13 points so far this season and are on equal terms with the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea. Transforming Burnley's away form from last season, Dyche has answered his critics well. 

His pragmatic style would be perfect to save the sinking ship that is Leicester City this season - who have only secured one win currently. However, Leicester are yet to make a move for Dyche, who said: “I’m not aware of any approach from anyone in anytime here"

With Leicester preparing for a decisive clash away at Swansea on Saturday, assistant manager Michael Appleton will take the reins as Leicester's search for a new boss continues. Meanwhile, Dyche will be preparing for arguably the toughest game of the season, away at league leaders Manchester City. 

