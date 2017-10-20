Slaven Bilic Admits Adrian Could Replace Joe Hart in Goal for West Ham After Defensive Struggles

West Ham looked to have struck a bargain when they brought Joe Hart in on loan from Manchester City this summer, but after conceding 14 goals in eight games, it appears that they're having a rethink.

Manager Slaven Bilic has let his second-string stopper Adrian know that he could get a big chance after the player went public with his displeasure.

Bilic brushed it off, describing the Spaniard's frustrations as understandable, while giving the player hope of getting more minutes in goal.

"I can understand it," Bilic said during his press conference (via football.london) ahead of the Hammer's home fixture against West Bromwich Albion on Friday after being questioned over Adrian's plight.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

"They want to play, be a regular, they are top sportsmen but we also need a good squad - and two good keepers. Adrian is a great professional and is acting in the way I wanted," he said. "He is very good in training, working hard. At the moment he is getting the cup only, and that can change."

The Londoners have thrown many predictions out of the window, with fans and experts alike expecting them to do very well this season based on their summer signings.

So far, though, they have only won two of their premier League fixtures and sit in the 15th spot on the table, having scored just eight goals. There's still time to turn things around, however, with 30 games left to go. But Bilic does need to get his team to stop conceding goals at such a rate first.