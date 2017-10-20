Southampton vs West Brom Preview: Classic Encounter, Team News, Prediction & More

Southampton and West Brom meet at St Mary's in the Premier League on Saturday as both teams look to get their stuttering seasons going.

The Saints haven't won at home since the second game of the season, whilst the Baggies haven't emerged victorious from any league game since the same match day. While both sides are sitting pretty in mid table a win for either side would go a long way to settling the fans and helping boost the points tally ahead of a busy period.

Here's everything you need to know for Saturday's clash.

Classic Encounter

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

These two sides had a very intriguing meeting just before the New Year last season at St Mary's. Southampton took the lead through a Shane Long header five minutes before half time, but were quickly pegged back through a neat Matt Phillips goal.

Wales international Hal Robson-Kanu scored a stunning winner five minutes after the break, smashing the ball into the top corner from around 30 yards out to give the Baggies an impressive win, which lifted them above their opponents in the Premier League table.

To add insult to injury, Virgil van Dijk was sent off just before the end for two bookable offences as the Saints endured a miserable end to 2016.

Team News

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Neither side have any suspensions, so both teams have a near full choice squad to pick from.

Southampton are likely to go with the same team that drew with Newcastle last week, with the only exception being that club captain Steve Davis could return to the starting XI after being dropped last week in favour of Oriel Romeu.

As for West Brom, Ben Foster is highly unlikely to play due to a knee injury, so Boaz Myhill should fill in again. Otherwise, it's unlikely Tony Pulis will make changes from the side that drew 1-1 with Leicester on Monday.

Warren Little/GettyImages

Potential Southampton Starting XI: Forster, Soares, Yoshida, Van Dijk, Bertrand, Redmond, Davis, Lemina, Tadic, Austin, Gabbiadini.

Potential West Brom Starting XI: Myhill, Dawson, Hegazi, Evans, Gibbs, Livermore, Krychowiak, Barry, Rodriguez, Rondon, Chadli.

Prediction

Both sides have very physical and direct approaches, and the game could be decided on one moment of quality. However, with both teams out of form and struggling to see games out, the game is screaming a draw.

There are certainly enough quality individual players on show to see some moments of magic, but both teams can be solid at the back and the match looks set to be based primally in midfield. A score draw looks the most likely.

Prediction: Southampton 1- 1 West Brom