Swansea vs Leicester: Preview, Classic Encounter, Team News, Prediction & More

Having sacked Craig Shakespeare on Tuesday, Leicester return to Premier League action with Michael Appleton in temporary charge for their trip to Swansea on Saturday, as rumours continue about their next permanent boss.

The Foxes will arrive in Wales in the bottom three but only two points behind their hosts, who are in 13th.

Here is everything you need to know about the match at the Liberty Stadium.

Classic Encounter

Michael Steele/GettyImages

When Leicester travelled to Swansea last season, their manager was also set for the exit, in fact the 2-0 defeat to the Swans was the last Premier League game in charge for Claudio Ranieri.

Swansea completely outplayed a badly out-of-form Leicester, with goals from Alfie Mawson and Martin Olsson ensuring a comfortable 2-0 win.

Ranieri was sacked following defeats against Millwall in the FA Cup and Sevilla in the Champions League to the shock of the football world.

Recent Form

GERARD JULIEN/GettyImages

Swansea picked up their first home win of the season against Huddersfield Town last weekend. That result snapped a run of three straight home defeats for the Welsh club, who have suffered this season without talismanic duo Gylfii Sigurdsson and Fernando Llorente.

Their only other victory this season came away at struggling Crystal Palace. However, defence has become a saving grace for Paul Clement's Swansea this season, who have become tough to break down, with four clean sheets already.

Leicester have only one win in their opening eight games this season, a 2-0 victory over Brighton back in August.

The Foxes have drawn their last two away games against Huddersfield and Bournemouth, with a 1-1 tie with West Brom on Monday seeing them drop into the relegation zone and putting the final nail in Shakespeare's coffin.

Team News

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Swansea have no fresh injuries concerns for this week. However, Leroy Fer remains banned, while summer signings Wilfried Bony and Renato Sanches are still ruled out.

With Ki Sung-yueng not 100% match fit, Fer's place looks set to be taken by 16m Sam Clucas. Nathan Dyer could come in to face his former club in place of Luciano Narsingh.





Caretaker manager Michael Appleton may switch Leicester's formation to a 3-5-2, which is how they finished the draw with West Brom on Monday.

Islam Slimani made a notable impact off the bench and could well replace Kelechi Iheanacho in the starting lineup. There could also be a start for Andy King, who celebrates 10 years at Leicester this week.

Prediction

Buoyed by that home win over Huddersfield, Swansea will be hoping that they can secure back-to-back wins against Leicester. How the Foxes respond to Michael Appleton remains to be seen, but their away form is poor and this looks a tricky first assignment.

Prediction: Swansea 2-1 Leicester