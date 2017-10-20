VIDEO: Brighton's Anthony Knockaert Discovers He's Superior to Messi & Ronaldo on FIFA in One Aspect

By 90Min
October 20, 2017

The Seagulls' Anthony Knockaert took on Soccer AM's FIFA 18 quiz and was not only surprisingly knowledgeable, but also got to find out some interesting things about his own FIFA 18 Ultimate Team card. 

The interview with the French midfielder starts by reliving the goal that opened his Premier League account against Everton, before diving into FIFA talk.

Turns out the former Leicester star is an avid player and enjoys taking on people in online seasons, as opposed to the most popular game mode - Ultimate Team. 

When posed with the question of which player's 'Team of the Season' card from FIFA 17 had the highest agility rating, Knockaert was stunned but pleasantly surprised to find that his card had a higher score than both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. 

"How can they put me in front of Lionel Messi? No, that's fake," he laughed, before adding: "I'm happy with that."

Later in the quiz Knockaert correctly guessed was Jose Izquierdo as his quickest teammate by the game's estimation, as well as who the most aggressive in the Brighton squad is. 

"In training Gaetan [Bong] just kicks everyone!" he revealed.

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

Knockaert's Brighton take on West Ham in the Premier League's Friday night fixture, and will hope to call on the talents of the French midfielder and his club mate Pascal Gross - who as identified in the video is the only Seagulls player with a coveted FIFA 'Team of the Week' card this season.

