Liverpool stars Daniel Sturridge, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Nathaniel Clyne and Joe Gomez produced a sensational version of their own carpool karaoke for the club's YouTube channel.

During the nine minutes of randomness and hilarity, in which summer signing Oxlade-Chamberlain revealed his skepticism surrounding his barber and Clyne reluctantly admitted his middle name was Edwin, the Reds quartet warmed up en route to training by belting out a dramatically out-of-tune rendition of Anfield anthem 'You'll Never Walk Alone'.

It seemed, however, Sturridge could well have done with the lyrics on his cue cards, after rather embarrassingly mouthing them incorrectly.

But the Liverpool four did, however, impress at least one fellow traveler with their vocals, with Oxlade-Chamberlain taking a quick poll from a bystander as to whether they could rival the likes of One Direction.

Sturridge on the other hand seemed to be targeting his 'abilities' to a more Britain's Got Talent audience.

The England international is widely known for his rather odd goal celebration, but somehow managed to top it with something that can only be described as a mix between a chest pop and some kind of deformed sitting worm. It's well worth a watch.

All four, however, will have to return to a slightly more serious frame of mind when they travel to Wembley Stadium on Sunday to face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

The Merseysiders have enjoyed a relatively successful week, managing to earn a point from Jose Mourinho's Manchester United last weekend before hitting Slovenian side Maribor for seven in the Champions League midweek, and Jurgen Klopp will be hopeful his side can continue their form.