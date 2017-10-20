VIDEO: Man Holding Child Among Everton Fans Attacking Lyon Players During Mass Brawl in Europa Clash

By 90Min
October 20, 2017

Everton fans have been frustrated with their side's performances on the pitch this season, with that anger appearing to spill over during Thursday night's Europa League clash with Lyon. 

A brawl erupted on the pitch when defender Ashley Williams shoved a defenceless Anthony Lopes, the Lyon goalkeeper, and the Frenchman's teammates swiftly rushed to defend him. 

The position of the shove and subsequent melee, though, put the players right next to Blues fans in the Gladys Street end of the ground - some of whom decided to get involved with the action themselves. 

A number of Everton fans came right down to the advertising hoardings, despite stewards trying to hold them back, and began to swing punches and try to grab the Lyon players. 

One of the fans was - eagle-eyed viewers pointed out on social media - even holding his young child while he was coming down to let his fists say short, loud words. 

And people say the Europa League's boring, eh?

