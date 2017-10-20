VIDEO: Man Utd Star Paul Pogba Gives Fans Encouraging Injury Update Via Instagram

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has been out of Jose Mourinho's squad since suffering a hamstring injury last month, but is looking like he's nigh-on ready to return to playing for the Red Devils.

Currently undergoing rehab in the United States, the Frenchman's looking quite fit as he steps up his recovery in a bid to slot back into the side.

The sooner Paul Pogba returns, the better, but as long as Manchester United keep on picking up points, it’s not the end of the world. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) October 18, 2017

Mourinho, who also has to deal with the absence of Marouane Fellaini, wasn't able to give an update on his midfielders when quizzed during the week.

“Hopefully some of them [can return at Huddersfield] but I don’t know. I don’t know about Paul, I don’t know about Fellaini,” the manager said after his team's victory over Benfica on Wednesday.

But Pogba has given the fans an update of his own, posting a short video of his workout on Instagram, showing himself put through his paces by trainers in the US.

It's getting hot in here 👊🏾☀😜 @manchesterunited #heretocreate #MUFC A post shared by Paul Labile Pogba (@paulpogba) on Oct 19, 2017 at 6:06am PDT

It certainly appears like he's nearing a return, which should come as a boost to Mourinho, who wasn't able to guide his team to victory over Liverpool last weekend, but refuses to moan about United's injury problems (while talking a lot about United's injury problems).

“I think the way to do it is to ignore the players that are injured, is to focus on the players that are available," he also said earlier this week. "It is to give confidence to the players that are available."