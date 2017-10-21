Alberto Moreno Reveals His Role-Models at Sevilla & Why He Made the Decision to Move to Liverpool

After a troubling 2016/17 campaign, Liverpool left-back Alberto Moreno has had a resurgence in form at Anfield and has opened up on the role models at Sevilla who shaped his career, and why a need to develop as a player led him to make the switch from his boyhood club to Liverpool in the summer of 2014.





Seville-born Moreno was recruited into the Sevilla academy at just 10 years old, as an attacking left winger and it wasn't until his teenage years when his coach at the club altered his career path by switching the talented youngster to left-back.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

A role which allowed him to play football more regularly also gave him two incredible role models at the club in the supremely talented right-back Dani Alves and Antonio Puerta. However, Puerta - who was an established left-back for club and country - passed away in August 2007 after suffering a cardiac arrest in the opening match of the La Liga season.

Puerta's death had a profound impact on Moreno's outlook on life, as he told the club's website: "It was a massive blow, a really tough and difficult time for everyone in the club.





"When things happen like that in life, they help you to think about life and maybe rethink life in a different way. It gives you a bit more conviction to fight for what you really believe in, what you think you know about and what you know you can achieve – and, above all, to enjoy everything while it’s happening."

This Alberto Moreno thing is getting weird now. If we’d signed him in the summer we’d think left back was sorted for years to come. — Philip Blundell (@PhilBlundell) October 15, 2017

After cementing his place in Sevilla's first team Moreno earned the admiration of clubs across Europe, and when Liverpool approached him in the summer of 2014 it was an emotional decision which the then 22-year-old did not take lightly.

He said: “It was a tough decision and a really hard decision to make, but at the same time it was a choice I knew I had to make to continue growing as a player and developing your career as a footballer.

“I viewed coming here as a big challenge for me."

Moreno was unlikely to have expected the plethora of challenges which awaited him at Anfield, but after starting 11 of Liverpool's 14 matches so far this season the 25-year-old is pleased he kept fighting for his place in Jurgen Klopp's side.





He added: “Without doubt, I took the right option when faced with that crossroads, to get my head down and work hard. I’m doing what I’ve always wanted to do: play regularly for Liverpool. Currently I’m in the starting XI and on the teamsheet every week."