Arsene Wenger Refuses to Question Mesut Ozil's Professionalism Amid Man Utd Claims

Arsenal manager Mezut Ozil has refused to call into question Mesut Ozil's professionalism, despite rumours emerging towards the end of the week claiming that the Gunners contract rebel has started telling teammates that he will be joining Manchester United.

Ozil has only eight months left on his current Arsenal contract after months of failed negotiations haven't yielded an agreement over an extension. He is now unlikely to sign a new one, meaning the club will have to sell him in January or watch him leave for free in June.

But even though Ozil is allegedly already looking ahead to the next stage of his career, Wenger says he has no reason to believe that the German World Cup winner won't remain professional.

"We have to deal with all kinds of speculation when the players are at the end of their contracts," the Gunners boss is quoted as saying by Sky Sports after addressing the press.

"On the other hand, to be professional is to give 100 per cent as long as you are somewhere. For the rest, we came out many times and said that's the situation."

Wenger claimed that even if Ozil were to sign a new contract right now, there could be no change to to his attitude because it is a footballer's 'responsibility' to give 100% no matter what.

"When a player plays for Arsenal Football Club, his commitment cannot be linked with the length of his contract, it has just to be linked with the responsibility and the ambition he has to win the football game," the Frenchman explained.

"He is responsible for his performances on the Saturday, he has a social contract with the rest of the players.

"Players going or not going it's not a new thing and that's why I tell you it's not an excuse. We all want to play football, and never miss a game in your life because of your future. You just focus on enjoying the day and giving absolutely everything."

Fans will be able to see whether Ozil remains 100% committed or not when Arsenal face Everton at Goodison Park in the Premier League on Sunday.