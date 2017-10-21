Arsene Wenger Reveals Two Players Set to Miss Arsenal Clash Against Everton

By 90Min
October 21, 2017

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has revealed that both Danny Welbeck and David Ospina will both miss the game away to Everton on Sunday.

Both Welbeck and Ospina missed Arsenal's 2-1 victory in the Europa League away to Red Star Belgrade on Thursday.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

They will join players including Santi Carzola, Shkodran Mustafi and Calum Chambers who are already ruled out for the trip to Merseyside. 

Welbeck was injured during Arsenal's 2-1 defeat to Watford last weekend, after only just returning from a previous injury he suffered last month. On his latest injury ahead of the Everton game, Wenger told Arsenal's official website that "Welbeck is out. 

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

"He has a groin problem, I think it will be two to three weeks before he is back. He will not be back before the international break."

Wenger also revealed that Ospina, Mustafi and Chambers are also all ruled out until after the international break. He said "Mustafi will not be back before the break, and Ospina as well. 

"Ospina is not very bad, he has a grade one (groin problem) so it's just a couple of weeks. Mustafi is a bit worse than Ospina. Calum Chambers as well will be back after the break, and everybody else is alright."

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

But Arsene Wenger did have some good news for Arsenal fans as he also revealed that Alexis Sanchez, Laurent Koscielny and Aaron Ramsey are all fit to travel to Everton.

Ramsey and Sanchez both missed the Watford and Red Star Belgrade matches because of injuries, while Koscielny suffered cramp during the Watford defeat last weekend. But Wenger said that "Alexis, Koscielny and Ramsey will be alright."

Arsenal currently sit sixth in the Premier League table, two points behind the top four. They will be hoping to get back to winning ways in the league against Everton in Sunday's 1.30pm kick-off. 

