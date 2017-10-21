Barcelona Boss Ernesto Valverde Has Picked 3 Players He Wants Rid of in January

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde has reportedly identified the need for players to leave the club before reinforcements can be brought in the up-coming transfer window, with Arda Turan, Paco Alcacer and Rafinha to be placed on the chopping block in January.

According to Sport English, Valverde has made it the club's priority to trim his squad, with those who are not featuring prominently since his arrival to be the first to be asked to move on in upcoming discussions, but each of the three players identified pose as a complex case.

ODD ANDERSEN/GettyImages

The La Liga giants are understood to be looking to identify the best solution for all parties in the coming weeks as they start discussions with the players.

Turan has two-and-a-half years remaining on his contract at Camp Nou, but has yet to feature for Valverde this season, which has seen his value in the market plummet. Barcelona do not want to take a loss on the 30-year-old - for whom they still hope to receive €20m - and as a result could turn to the loan market to see an up-turn in his value.

Alcacer has struggled to make an impact at Barcelona since his €30m move in 2016, and despite signing a five-year deal at the club, Valverde is looking to move the striker on, with Lille said to be among a number of clubs interested in the 24-year-old.

Rafinha has fallen out of the club's long-term plans after being plagued by injury in recent times, with the midfielder not expected to return to action for another three months. His return to fitness could still see him make a move in January if potential suitors come forward, but the 24-year-old is expected to resist a move until the summer to evaluate his options.