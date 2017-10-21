Bring it! Spanish Side Taunt Lionel Messi Ahead of Copa del Rey Fixture

You'd have to be quite gutsy to try trolling Lionel Messi, but it appears that Segunda B side Real Murcia have done just that, with the sides set to face each other in a Copa del Rey fixture on Tuesday.

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/GettyImages

Apparently, the Argentinian forward has played against the side on two occasions during his remarkable career and failed to score both times, something they're immensely proud of. And they have now laid down a challenge, although it's one he's unlikely to take.

Messi might not play in the match as it's still the round of 32, and Ernesto Valverde should mostly field Barcelona's youngsters. Yet the superstar may be tempted to ask the boss to let him play if he gets wind of this.

#Copa | ‘Jugaste hasta en mi inauguración y después de dos partidos aún no me has marcado...’@realmurciacfsad v @FCBarcelona_es#MessiNOGol pic.twitter.com/xGSMZgvqKh — Real Murcia CF. SAD (@realmurciacfsad) October 19, 2017

The club put out a tweet on Thursday. And speaking from the perspective of their stadium, they wrote: “You played in my first match and after two matches you have not marked me yet.”





Things could get pretty interesting from here on out.