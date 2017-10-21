Celta Vigo vs Atletico Madrid Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Prediction & More

Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid make the tricky journey to Balaidos on Sunday on the back of a disappointing result in the Champions League, to face a confident Celta Vigo side who have scored 12 goals in their last three games.

Atleti have struggled to break teams down away from home, with five of their seven away games this season ending on level terms, offering a glimmer of hope for the Célticos, as their form continues to stutter, and here is all you need to know ahead of the clash.

Classic Encounter

These two sides aren't strangers to a topsy-turvy affair, but their five goal thriller last time out in La Liga in February this year was certainly one to remember.

Fernando Torres scored an incredible volley over his shoulder, whilst Yannick Carrasco got Atleti back on level terms in the dying stages following Torres's missed conversion from the penalty spot in the first half.





It was Atletico Madrid who came up trumps in the clash as an 88th minute winner from Antoine Griezmann secured a late comeback for Simeone’s side who twice fell behind, first in the opening five minutes after Gustavo Cabral's headed goal and then from John Guidetti in the 78th minute.

Key Battle

Iago Aspas vs Antoine Griezmann

With Atletico Madrid struggling to score goals away from home, and Celta Vigo scoring 12 in their last three matches, this game will seemingly come down to whose attacking personnel can take their chances.

Iago Aspas is the leading man for the home side, and following his hat-trick against Las Palmas the former Liverpool man will come into the clash brimming with confidence, and Atleti cannot afford to give him space in the final third.

Griezmann on the other hand has scored just two league goals this term, as he too has fallen victim to his side's inability to score on the road but Celta Vigo will have to keep their wits about them if they are to prevent the French star from coming into a run of good form.

Team News

The home side is set to welcome Maxi Gomez back into the fold after missing the match against Las Palmas through suspension, whilst John Guidetti is back to full fitness after recovering from injury.

Facundo Roncaglia and Hugo Mallo remain on the sidelines through injury, but Ruben Blanco will miss the visit of Atleti after receiving a red card last week.

Atletico Madrid are set to head to Balaidos with a rare occurrence of having no fresh injury concerns or suspensions, with only Diego Costa sidelined due to ineligibility.

Predicted Line-ups

Celta Vigo: Sergio, Jonny, Fonta, Cabral, Mallo, Hernandez, Loboda, Wass, Sisto, Aspas, Gomez

Atletico Madrid: Oblak, Filipe, Godin, Savic, Juanfran, Saul Niguez, Gabi, Carrasco, Koke, Correa, Griezmann

Prediction

Celta Vigo are coming into the game off the back of an impressive 5-2 rout of Las Palmas whilst Atletico Madrid have struggled to find any level of consistency this season.

After Atleti's mid-week performance and relinquishing their lead against Barcelona last week, Simeone's side need to bounce back immediately and as the Célticos have yet to face opposition from last season's top four, this could be their perfect opportunity to get back to winning ways on the road.

Celta Vigo 0 - 1 Atletico Madrid