Chelsea Midfielder Bakayoko Names the Two Players Whose Styles He Wants to Combine With His Own

Chelsea midielder Tiémoué Bakayoko has claimed he doesn't feel any pressure to be like Nemanja Matić, claiming that he is aiming to forge a playing style combining the technical abilities of the Serbian with the relentless energy of Blues star player N'Golo Kanté. Bakayoko is currently enjoying a run in the Chelsea first team, due to Kanté's hamstring injury.





In an interview with Sky Sports, the French international was quizzed on the comparisons that have been made between himself and Matić - the player who Chelsea boss Antonio Conte replaced with Bakayoko in the summer transfer window, after he joined Manchester United.

"I'm not here to do what Matic did. Matic is a player that I really like; he's a very good footballer.

Tiémoué Bakayoko has a higher tackle success rate than any CM in the Premier League this season (5+ tackles):



19 tackles

17 won



"I'm here to play my game, to try to implement what the coach asks, which means sticking tight to the opponents' playmaker, getting forward when I can and, above all, controlling the ball well and anticipating the play."





"I'm trying to show a mix of the two: part of what N'G (Kante) is about and the technique that Matic has. I've watched both players a lot and Chelsea are a club that I've always watched. I watched almost all of the club's games last season. I don't want to do what Matic did here just because I play in the same position as him."

Bakayoko has scored twice for his club so far this season - against Qarabag in the Champions League and Stoke City in the Premier League. Chelsea need to bounce back from their shock 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace last weekend, and some defensive midfield solidity from Bakayoko will be pivotal in the Blues' chances of beating high-flying Watford on this weekend.