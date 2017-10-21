Chris Hughton Praises 'Outstanding' Brighton Following First Away Win in the Premier League

By 90Min
October 21, 2017

Brighton manager Chris Hughton praised an outstanding Brighton performance as they picked up their first away win in the top flight since 1983.

The 58-year old celebrated his 100th Premier League game as a manager in style and told Brighton's official website: "I thought we were outstanding, from start to finish. 

"We knew it would be a difficult game, because they’re a side that have won three out of four games at home.


"You have to stay in games and we have defended really well, took our opportunities and it feels like a good win." 


Brighton had to deal with the absence of Tomer Hemed, but Glenn Murray stepped up to the occasion with two goals, his first two in the league this season. 


Hughton praised Murray while giving positive news to the Brighton fans with regards to the fitness of both Hemed and Sam Baldock. 

He said: "What we want is options in the centre-forward position and at one stage we had Tomer Hemed as our only number nine. Glenn [Murray] and Sam Baldock have both been injured, so it’s certainly good to have them back and have that competition." 

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

"It’s good to have Glenn back. Tomer will be back next week and Sam has just played two Under-23 games, so it certainly does give us more options than what we’ve had." 

Brighton kept a second away clean sheet of the season at the London Stadium and Hughton praised Lewis Dunk and Shane Duffy who were both excellent against the Hammers. "They’ve been outstanding for me. Lewis Dunk has developed hugely as a player over these years, not just under me but before as well.

"He’s found a partner in Duffy, they know each other’s games and are good friends as well. It doesn’t always happen, but I’m really glad that they got their rewards today."

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters