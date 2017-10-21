Chris Hughton Praises 'Outstanding' Brighton Following First Away Win in the Premier League

Brighton manager Chris Hughton praised an outstanding Brighton performance as they picked up their first away win in the top flight since 1983.

The 58-year old celebrated his 100th Premier League game as a manager in style and told Brighton's official website: "I thought we were outstanding, from start to finish.

"We knew it would be a difficult game, because they’re a side that have won three out of four games at home.





"You have to stay in games and we have defended really well, took our opportunities and it feels like a good win."

GOAL West Ham 0-3 Brighton (75 mins)



Glenn Murray scores from the spot after he's fouled by Zabaleta#WHUBHA — Premier League (@premierleague) October 20, 2017





Brighton had to deal with the absence of Tomer Hemed, but Glenn Murray stepped up to the occasion with two goals, his first two in the league this season.





Hughton praised Murray while giving positive news to the Brighton fans with regards to the fitness of both Hemed and Sam Baldock.

He said: "What we want is options in the centre-forward position and at one stage we had Tomer Hemed as our only number nine. Glenn [Murray] and Sam Baldock have both been injured, so it’s certainly good to have them back and have that competition."

"It’s good to have Glenn back. Tomer will be back next week and Sam has just played two Under-23 games, so it certainly does give us more options than what we’ve had."

Brighton kept a second away clean sheet of the season at the London Stadium and Hughton praised Lewis Dunk and Shane Duffy who were both excellent against the Hammers. "They’ve been outstanding for me. Lewis Dunk has developed hugely as a player over these years, not just under me but before as well.

"He’s found a partner in Duffy, they know each other’s games and are good friends as well. It doesn’t always happen, but I’m really glad that they got their rewards today."