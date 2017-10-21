Everton vs Arsenal Preview: Classic Encounter, Team News & Predictions

Arsenal travel to Merseyside this Sunday to face an Everton team who have underperformed so far, picking up only two victories this campaign.

Everton manager Ronald Koeman is under severe scrutiny with results not being to the standard of what the Toffees should be picking up following their spending spree this summer.

Arsenal also come into this on the back of a defeat in the league after conceding an injury time winner to Watford courtesy of former Blue Tom Cleverley to lose the game 2-1, however, they bounced back immediately on Thursday with a win against Red Star Belgrade thanks to a sensational effort from Olivier Giroud.

Classic Encounter

Everton against Arsenal not only provides entertainment for both sets of supporters but for the neutral as well.

This exact fixture was played in the Christmas run last season and it turned out to be a cracker with the hosts heading their way to victory to seal all three points.

Chilean Alexis Sanchez opened the scoring for the away side on the 20 minute mark putting the Gunners into the lead through a deflected free-kick. But the Toffees pulled it back to all square just before the break when Seamus Coleman nodded in from his fellow full-back Leighton Baines' cross.

Both sides had their chances to take the lead but it was Everton who snatched the points off Arsenal with a Ashley Williams header in the final few minutes of the game, as he went highest from Barkley's corner.

It didn't end there though, captain Phil Jagielka was sent off for a second yellow card after pulling down Lucas Perez.

Team News

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

Ronald Koeman could have midfielder James McCarthy back after the Irishman has since recovered from his knee injury. Despite his fellow midfield companion Morgan Schneiderlin coming off against Lyon on Thursday night limping, he should feature on Sunday.

English trio Leighton Baines, Phil Jagielka and Wayne Rooney should return to the Everton squad after being rested for their Europa League fixture.

Arsene Wenger will also make an array of changes following their trip to Serbia on Thursday night. Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette didn't travel with the Arsenal squad but are expected to start against Everton. But the Arsenal boss will be without Danny Welbeck, David Ospina, Calum Chambers, Shkodran Mustafi and Santi Cazorla who all remain sidelined with injuries.



