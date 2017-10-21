Frankfurt 2-2 Dortmund: Götze Landmark Marred as Defensive Cracks Gift Eagles a Point

Borussia Dortmund were unable to bounce back following their defeat to RB Leipzig last week, only managing to claim a 2-2 draw against Eintracht Frankfurt at the Commerzbank-Arena in a game that saw Mario Götze wear die Schwarzgelben colours for the 100th time in the Bundesliga.

Ante Rebić, the man who scored against Borussia Dortmund in the DFB Pokal final in May, had the ball in the back of the net after just 15 minutes. However, the flag was raised and the goal was quickly disallowed.

With Dortmund regaining possession, Peter Bosz's side took no time in putting the ball in the back of the net themselves.

Makeshift right-back Marc Bartra found himself in a shooting position from 20-yards out and despite dragging his optimistic effort off target, Nuri Sahin was able to sneak in behind the defender and fire the ball comfortably past Lukáš Hrádecký.

Dortmund's back-four, that included a central partnership of Julian Weigl and Neven Subotić, were frequently being caught playing too high a line and had Niko Kovač's been more clinical, the Eagles could have levelled the scoreline before half-time.

The opening stages of the second-half continued in the same vein as the opening 45 minutes. Both sides were firmly on the front foot and neither Frankfurt nor Dortmund were able to dominate the midfield.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had two clear chances to double the visitors lead, however, a lackadaisical shot and a strong arm from Frankfurt's Finnish goalkeeper denied Dortmund the chance to put daylight between themselves and the hosts.

Eine Änderung im Vergleich zur Vorwoche! Mit dieser Startelf geht's gegen den @BVB ☝️#SGEBVB pic.twitter.com/HoghZ8XPvR — Eintracht Frankfurt (@Eintracht) October 21, 2017

Peter Bosz'z side finally found their way past Hrádecký for the second time through summer signing Max Philipp, the 23-year-old making a direct run towards the edge of the penalty area before sending a left-footed effort into the bottom corner of the Frankfurt goal.

Philipp then set up Aubameyang for a simple tap-in, but the German was pulled up for offside and Dortmund remained in search of the third goal to put the game to bed.

Frankfurt's danger man Rebić was able to win the hosts a penalty on the hour mark after being clattered into by Dortmund's Swiss goalkeeper. Sébastien Haller stepped up for the Eagles and calmly put the ball beyond a static Roman Bürki to deservedly get Eintracht Frankfurt on the scoresheet.

Bürki, having just seen the ball fly into the back of the net, was picking the ball out of his net once again when despite his best attempts at getting a fingertip to the ball, Marius Wolf fired a right-footed effort off the inside of the post to bring the scoreline level.





Former Manchester City winger Jadon Sancho came on in the latter stages of the game to try and inject some creativity into the Borussia Dortmund attack. The 17-year-old a left-footed effort saved by Lukáš Hrádecký before a goalline clearance denied Dortmund the chance to steal all three points.