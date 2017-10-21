German Giants Bayern Munich Announce Record €640M Turnover for Last Season

By 90Min
October 21, 2017

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have announced the setting of a new financial record, having amassed €640m in revenue during the 2016/17 season.


The Bavarian side also announced a pre-tax profit increase of 22.2%, taking the sum to €66.2m, as well as post-tax profits of €39.19, an 18.6% increase.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

The club's chief financial officer Jan-Christian Dreesen, speaking via their website, revealed that Bayern were still able to manage the substantial turnover despite losing €25m as a result of not making it past the quarter-final stage of the Champions League.

"Our failure to progress beyond the quarter-final of the Champions League against Real Madrid and not reaching the DFB Cup final cost us around €25 million," he explained. 


"However, we were still able to make gains and remain one of the top clubs in Europe financially. What is more important than the increase in revenue is that our profit margin has increased. 


"In this regard we saw double-digit improvements in all important indicators. Revenue streams remain even, which leaves us confident going forward independent of any dependencies.”

Club chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge also outlined the club's ambitions, indicating that Bayern want to lift the Bundesliga for a sixth straight time, while making strides in the Champions League.

“We want to be German champions, and we also want to compete for the Champions League title," said the chairman.

"For the 2017/18 season, FC Bayern “spent €100 million on new players, which is a lot of money from our perspective. We have a clear strategy and philosophy, which we continue to implement.”

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters