Impending Camp Nou Naming Rights Deal to Generate More Income for Barcelona

By 90Min
October 21, 2017

The new naming rights deal for Barcelona's Camp Nou stadium is predicted to be a very lucrative one for the club. 

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu spoke about it during the members' assembly on Saturday, adding that "The negotiations to find a company for the Camp Nou naming rights are going well. It will generate more income than expected".

The Catalans have plans to invest over €600m into the renovation of their historic stadium, with works set to start this season, and a new naming rights deal could represent a huge financial contribution to the project. 

The Camp Nou has been the home of Barcelona ever since 1957. In its long history, this stadium has hosted two European Cup finals, in 1989 and 1999, the World Cup final in 1982 and the Olympic football tournament in 1992.


Barcelona, who last year witnessed the highest revenue in club history, recently played against Las Palmas behind closed doors as a consequence of the Catalan elections and the turmoil that followed. 

Speaking about it, president Bartomeu highlighted the fact that the club "are not an instrument to be manipulated for political interests, whatever they may be" and that "nobody can appropriate our badge or flag.

"No one can doubt Barca's commitment to the Catalan community. We defend the principles of democracy, the right to decide and free expression."

The members of the assembly are thought to be voting for a naming rights deal at the beginning of 2018.

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters