Impending Camp Nou Naming Rights Deal to Generate More Income for Barcelona

The new naming rights deal for Barcelona's Camp Nou stadium is predicted to be a very lucrative one for the club.

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu spoke about it during the members' assembly on Saturday, adding that "The negotiations to find a company for the Camp Nou naming rights are going well. It will generate more income than expected".

The Catalans have plans to invest over €600m into the renovation of their historic stadium, with works set to start this season, and a new naming rights deal could represent a huge financial contribution to the project.

The Camp Nou has been the home of Barcelona ever since 1957. In its long history, this stadium has hosted two European Cup finals, in 1989 and 1999, the World Cup final in 1982 and the Olympic football tournament in 1992.





Barcelona, who last year witnessed the highest revenue in club history, recently played against Las Palmas behind closed doors as a consequence of the Catalan elections and the turmoil that followed.

Speaking about it, president Bartomeu highlighted the fact that the club "are not an instrument to be manipulated for political interests, whatever they may be" and that "nobody can appropriate our badge or flag.

"No one can doubt Barca's commitment to the Catalan community. We defend the principles of democracy, the right to decide and free expression."

The members of the assembly are thought to be voting for a naming rights deal at the beginning of 2018.