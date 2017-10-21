Lazio Ultras Wear Shirts Bearing 'FCK ISIS' & Appear to Make Nazi Salutes During Europa League Match

By 90Min
October 21, 2017

A section of Lazio fans wore shirts bearing 'FCK ISIS' on the front and appeared to make Nazi salutes during their club's Europa League match against French side OGC Nice on Thursday.

The club's infamous Irriducibili fan section took to the southern part of France to make their feelings known in the part of the country, where a terrorist attack left over 80 fans dead last year.

Marco Rosi/GettyImages

Per The Sun, some ultras called for "non-violence, non-racism, and non-confrontation." And while, for the most part, many of them managed to have a good time without violence or unrest, some of irriducibili were seen making what appeared to be Nazi salutes.

The group are celebrating 30 years of facism and violence after taking over the famous Curva Nord section of their Stadio Olimpico home stadium with a single banner back in 1987.

Marco Rosi/GettyImages

They kicked things off in Rome on Tuesday with some partying, and on Thursday took to France with their provocative shirts.


Lazio, meanwhile, recorded a 3-1 win at the Allianz Riviera. But it was marred by the sight of their fans making the aforementioned gestures inside the stadium.

The fact that the match went on and ended peacefully, though, is refreshing.

