Liverpool Fans Worry as Star Misses Training Ahead of Tottenham Clash

Philippe Coutinho may miss Liverpool's Sunday showdown against Tottenham, as he does not appear in the Reds' latest training pictures.

The Brazilian ace is thought to have skipped his team's training session ahead of the Premier League game for unknown reasons, and fans are concerned that he could not be featured against Spurs.

JURE MAKOVEC/GettyImages

Liverpool have recently returned to Melwood after a glorious 7-0 win against Slovenian side NK Maribor. With a view to having his boys fresh and rested before Sunday's game, Jurgen Klopp has given them a day off.

He has also recently admitted that there were some minor issues in the aftermath of the Champions League match, which could limit the squad on Sunday. However, nothing has been confirmed yet, and there is no apparent reason why the Brazilian should miss the match.

Preparing for the Reds' return to #PL action 🏃‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/QxV0tzctv0 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 20, 2017

Being unable to rely on Coutinho would be a further problem for Klopp, who will also have to do without the likes of Sadio Mane, who has been out due to a hamstring injury since last week.

After failing to complete a move to Barcelona this summer, Coutinho has returned to the Premier League in a more than positive way, netting twice in four appearances.

When asked about his potential switch to the Catalans, Klopp said: "Nobody thinks about January, nobody thinks of June or July. Everyone wants to be part of this but there will come transfer windows and we will see what happens.”