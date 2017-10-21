Michael Owen Claims Arsenal's Summer Acquisition Will Score at Goodison Park This Sunday

Former player turned pundit Michael Owen thinks French international Alexandre Lacazette will score at Goodison Park as his Arsenal travel to face Everton this Sunday.

Arsenal's club-record signing has enjoyed a promising start to his Arsenal career, scoring four goals in seven Premier League appearances, with Owen believing the 26-year-old will continue to apply his goalscoring touch against Everton.

Speaking on his weekly BetVictor blog, he claimed: "Neither side has been convincing this term, but Arsene Wenger's side remain blessed with a wealth of attacking options in the final third and their new talisman Alexandre Lacazette is fancied to score on his debut at Goodison."

Lacazette will be hoping to pick up where his former side Olympique Lyonnais left off, following the French side's 2-1 victory in the Europa League in a feisty encounter at Goodison Park, leaving them bottom of their group.

1 - Everton have picked up just 1 point after 3 Europa League group stage games – the worst start of any English club at this stage. Dire. pic.twitter.com/oyquUUbyZB — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 19, 2017

Both sides have had an indifferent start to the season, with Arsenal looking to get back to winning ways domestically after a 2-1 defeat against Watford, leaving them 6th in the table.

Everton meanwhile will be hoping to ease the mounting pressure on Ronald Koeman following a last minute draw against Brighton last weekend.

His side sit 15th and will have to contend with a harrowing reminder of Lyon in the shape of their former captain Lacazette when Everton meet Arsenal this Sunday.