Owners of the London Stadium Won’t Change Colour Around the Pitch to Help Players

West Ham have failed in their attempts to get a section of the London Stadium painted to help the players. The surrounding areas of the pitch are green, the same colour as the pitch and the Hammers were looking to change the colours to suit the colours of the club but have failed in their attempts.

Slaven Bilic claims that the players would benefit from the change because it allows them to distinguish the lanes of the pitch. The club was willing to float the £200,000 bill that would have been given for this to happen, however, the owners of the stadium have rejected the proposal.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Bilic was giving his reasoning for the change in quotes from the Evening Standard saying, “Let me explain it like this. It is impossible to bring the crowd closer but we can improve things by changing the perspective. Imagine you are a player, you are running back to defend or you are joining the attack – you look up and it is not easy because everything is green ahead of you.”

Bilic has been persistent on the issue hoping that change would be forthcoming. He said, “We have done everything we can to receive permission to do this, especially our vice-chairman Karren Brady. I am mentioning it almost every time I meet her. I know Karren has tried very hard and talked to all of the parties involved but we can’t seem the get the necessary permission from the powers that be."

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

Bilic’s position as manager has come under increased threat this season. With the money that was spent over the summer, West Ham were expected to be at mid-table at the very least and maybe pushing for European places. However, they are currently languishing in 17th position after only picking up eight points from their opening nine games.