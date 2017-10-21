Simeone Insists Carrasco's Attitude During Champions League Game is Not a Problem

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has defended Yannick Carrasco by saying that his attitude does not represent an issue.

The Belgian has been under the spotlight in the past few days following his improper behaviour during Atletico's Champions League draw with Qarabag. In this occasion, Carrasco was substituted early by Angel Correa but left the field with extreme slowness, which raised criticism about his scarce interest in the club's results.

ALEXANDER NEMENOV/GettyImages

However, Simeone has denied such claim, and has, instead, explained that Carrasco is suffering from a knee problem and will miss the club's away game against Celta Vigo this weekend.

He said (via FourFourTwo): "He's not going to participate (at Celta). He is making a huge effort, with knee discomfort, to help the team. I am very happy with him, he is decisive in the team, very important for the future.

"We were talking with him a long time ago; we need him well, the group wants him to be strong and hopefully he will recover. And the attitude; the players always want to play, to be on the pitch. It's normal that when he leaves he does not show joy."

With Carrasco out, Simeone will have to deal with a string of injured players amongst which Augusto Fernandez and Koke particularly stand out.

Yet, the manager hopes to regain Fernandez just in time for the club's match with Celta: "Koke is still in a bit of pain so he will rest this match," he said. "Augusto is much better.

"He is growing a lot and he a big chance of participating and playing, we need him because he has a great vision of the game. He is very excited because it's been a while without playing, with all that enthusiasm and his importance as a player, he will be an important midfielder as soon as I put him in the field.

"He's okay, he's doing much better and he will be there fighting to get a place to play."