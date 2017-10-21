Simeone Insists Carrasco's Attitude During Champions League Game is Not a Problem

By 90Min
October 21, 2017

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has defended Yannick Carrasco by saying that his attitude does not represent an issue. 

The Belgian has been under the spotlight in the past few days following his improper behaviour during Atletico's Champions League draw with Qarabag. In this occasion, Carrasco was substituted early by Angel Correa but left the field with extreme slowness, which raised criticism about his scarce interest in the club's results. 

ALEXANDER NEMENOV/GettyImages

However, Simeone has denied such claim, and has, instead, explained that Carrasco is suffering from a knee problem and will miss the club's away game against Celta Vigo this weekend. 

He said (via FourFourTwo): "He's not going to participate (at Celta). He is making a huge effort, with knee discomfort, to help the team. I am very happy with him, he is decisive in the team, very important for the future.

"We were talking with him a long time ago; we need him well, the group wants him to be strong and hopefully he will recover. And the attitude; the players always want to play, to be on the pitch. It's normal that when he leaves he does not show joy."

With Carrasco out, Simeone will have to deal with a string of injured players amongst which Augusto Fernandez and Koke particularly stand out. 

Yet, the manager hopes to regain Fernandez just in time for the club's match with Celta: "Koke is still in a bit of pain so he will rest this match," he said. "Augusto is much better.

"He is growing a lot and he a big chance of participating and playing, we need him because he has a great vision of the game. He is very excited because it's been a while without playing, with all that enthusiasm and his importance as a player, he will be an important midfielder as soon as I put him in the field.

"He's okay, he's doing much better and he will be there fighting to get a place to play."

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters