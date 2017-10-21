Tottenham vs Liverpool: Classic Encounter, Team News, Prediction & More

Tottenham, fresh from a confidence-boosting draw against Real Madrid in mid-week, host Liverpool at Wembley on Sunday in search of their first win over the Reds in five years.

Liverpool are coming off the back of an impressive 7-0 thrashing of Maribor in the Champions League, but their inconsistent form has them searching for their first Premier League win since late September.

The enthralling clash is set to pose attack against attack, and here is everything you need to know ahead of the encounter:

Classic Encounter

Paul Gilham/GettyImages

A classic encounter on December 15, 2013 will only be remembered with fondness by those on Merseyside as Liverpool unleashed a 5-0 hiding on Tottenham which catapulted the Reds into an impressive run of form which almost saw them clinch the league title.

The clash at White Hart Lane saw Luis Suarez bag a spectacular double, whilst Jon Flanagan scored his first goal for Liverpool as Raheem Sterling and Jordan Henderson also featured on the scoresheet.

The manner of the Reds victory led to the immediate dismissal of Spurs boss André Villas-Boas, whilst his counterpart Brendan Rodgers went on to be named LMA Manager of the Year at the conclusion of the season.

Team News

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Tottenham left-back Ben Davies will likely be assessed ahead of the game after being sidelined through illness mid-week, whilst Mousa Dembele will also require a late fitness test for his ankle injury.

Danny Rose made his return to the Spurs squad for the first time since January against Real Madrid and could be set for another appearance off the bench against Liverpool. Erik Lamela and Victor Wanyama remain sidelined for another few weeks.





Apart from known injuries to Sadio Mane, Nathaniel Clyne and Adam Lallana, Liverpool come into the game with no fresh injury concerns.

Predicted Starting Lineups

Tottenham: Lloris, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Trippier, Dier, Winks, Eriksen, Son, Dele, Kane

Liverpool: Mignolet, Gomez, Matip, Lovren, Moreno, Wijnaldum, Henderson, Can, Salah, Coutinho, Firmino

Prediction

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Liverpool hold an impressive record against Spurs, with their last defeat against the North London side coming in November 2012. However, Jurgen Klopp's side have been anything but consistent so far this season and Sunday's game could offer the perfect opportunity for Tottenham to end their barren run against the Reds.

With a plethora of attacking talent on display and 31 goals scored in their last ten meetings, expect a few more to hit the back of the net on Sunday as both Mauricio Pochettino and Klopp encourage an attacking brand of football which is designed with an expectation of securing three points.

Both sides will undoubtedly enter the contest with a boost in confidence following their results in the Champions League mid-week. However, Tottenham's attack may prove too strong for Liverpool's defence, and as such they go into the game as slight favourites.





Prediction: Tottenham 2 - 1 Liverpool