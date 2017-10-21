VIDEO: Chapecoense Players P*ssed Off by Robinho's Unnecessary Showboating

If there's one team on the planet one shouldn't showboat against right now, it's probably Brazilian side Chapecoense.

After losing several players and members of staff in a tragic plane crash almost a year ago, the stricken side have done well to bounce back and keep up appearances; so of course they deserve a little sympathy.

DOUGLAS MAGNO/GettyImages

Former Real Madrid and Manchester City attacker Robinho, though, doesn't seem to be one for such sentiments, and showed just that when playing against them in midweek.

The 33-year-old now plays for Atletico Mineiro, having played for top European clubs in Real, City and AC Milan. But so much more was expected from him, given the skill and potential he showed in his earlier years.

Perhaps the player's attitude cost him what could have been a very successful career in Europe, and it seems like he's still not ready to behave himself.

During the match, which his team actually lost 3-2, Robinho appeared to mock the opposition by performing some unnecessary step-overs before crouching and staring his opponent in the eyes.

Needless to say, the Chapecoense players weren't very happy about it and reacted quite angrily. Who could blame them?