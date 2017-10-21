VIDEO: Samir Nasri Names 2 Ex-Man City Teammates as the Best & Worst He Has Ever Played With

Former Manchester City star Samir Nasri has named the best and worst players that he has worked with in an interview with Canal + (via Dream Team FC), both of whom were teammates of Nasri's in Manchester.

The French midfielder also had kind words for two of his old managers, claiming that Arsène Wenger (at Arsenal) and Jorge Sampaoli (at Sevilla) are the best coaches that he has worked with.

The 30-year-old completed a £25m move to the Etihad in 2011, leaving Arsenal after just three years in north London. Nasri would go on to make over 175 appearances in Sky Blue over the next six years, ending his time in Manchester over the summer and completing a £3m move to Turkish side Antalyaspor.

The former Marseille star named Manchester City powerhouse Yaya Toure as the best player he played with in his career, high praise from a man who has taken to the field with the likes of Thierry Henry, Claude Makélélé and Lilian Thuram.

When the question turned to the worst player Nasri has played with, the midfielder took no time in answering.

"Mario [Balotelli] is overrated in my opinion," Nasri admitted.

The interviewer quickly asked, "Balotelli?" to confirm Narsi's statement, the ex-Manchester City No. 8 giving a resounding "yes" in response.





The Italian international spent just three years in Manchester after completing a £26.5m move from Inter Milan in 2010.





Balotelli was eventually shipped back to the San Siro to join AC Milan and after an unsuccessful loan spell with Liverpool, the 27-year-old is now finding his feet once again with French side OGC Nice.