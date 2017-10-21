West Ham Owner Claims He Will Discuss Slaven Bilic's Future at the End of the Season

West Ham's co-owner David Sullivan won't consider looking for a new manager until the end of the season.





Sullivan spoke to Sky Sports (via Daily Mail) ahead of the Hammers' 3-0 defeat to Brighton and confirmed that he has no intention to find Slaven Bilic's replacement any time soon: "If you change a manager it can give you two or three more points over a season statistically.

"I believe in morality and what's right. If you sign a contract you desperately want to honour that contract unless things are desperate."





Bilic took over West Ham in 2015 after Sam Allardyce, yet his team had a turbulent start of the 2017/18 season having lost five matches and managed to get only eight points so far.





Following Friday night's shameful defeat, concerns about the Croat's position at the London club have risen, being consequently brought up to West Ham's co-owner.

A disappointing night. It ends 3-0 to Brighton. A post shared by West Ham United (@westham) on Oct 20, 2017 at 1:51pm PDT

However, Sullivan told Gary Neville: "I think the manager has a three-year contract and is entitled to these three years. After the season we will sit down and see if he wants to stay on and if we want him to stay on. That's a long way off.

"He is entitled to three years. He didn't sign a two-year contract or a one-year contract."

West Ham may have had a rough start but Sullivan is confident that they will soon be able to claim a more prominent place in the table: "At this moment in time, I don't think Slaven knows what his best XI is but when he does we will have a team that's very hard to beat.

"We are disappointed with where we are at the moment but I still think we can have a good year."