Antoine Griezmann's Instagram Post Reveals Which Club He Will Use on Football Manager 2018

By 90Min
October 22, 2017

Antoine Griezmann, it turns out, is not one to stick solely to his own club when playing virtual football games.

Instead, he likes to test his gaming skills elsewhere in Europe. 

The Frenchman has managed to grab an early copy of Football Manager 2018 - released in November - and took to Instagram to show off his tactical skills.

It appears that Griezmann will play as Marseille upon the release of the next edition, a slightly unconventional but perhaps unsurprising choice.

Les Olympiens are one of France's most prestigious clubs and clearly the Atletico Madrid forward has a soft spot for them.

Griezmann had lined up his side in a 4-2-3-1 system, boasting the likes of Lucas Ocampos, Andrija Zivkovic, Kostas Mitroglou and Dimitri Payet.

PATRICK HERTZOG/GettyImages

It will likely be a challenging task, too. Marseille currently sit third in Ligue 1 - in real life - behind affluent league leaders Paris Saint-Germain and current champions Monaco.


Given his presence on social media, Griezmann's followers can expect to be kept up to date with the progress of his coaching career in France.

Perhaps he'll eventually make his way to the Wanda Metropolitano after his stint at Marseille.

