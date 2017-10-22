Barca Boss Ernesto Valverde Happy With Laboured Win Despite Recent Heavy Schedule

Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde claimed he was relieved that his side managed to claim three points over a stubborn Malaga side on Saturday evening, after a run of three games in six days came to an end.

A controversial goal from Gerard Deulofeu after two minutes gave Valverde's men the best possible start, before Andres Iniesta doubled the home side's lead after the break to maintain Barca's unbeaten start to their La Liga season.

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

Speaking to the press after the game, Valverde admitted that although his side's performance was by no means a vintage Barcelona win, he was pleased that his side were able to secure maximum points, saying: "I am happy to have got the three points, considering this was the third game in six days.

"We lacked rhythm in the first half, a bit of freshness. When you're accumulating so many games, the tiredness is not just physical but mental. You have to keep your focus to be able to play these type of games. Malaga had a lot to play for and they set up well. They're a good team, going through a difficult spell, but they made it tough for us."

JOSEP LAGO/GettyImages

The former Athletic Bilbao manager was also full of praise for striker Luis Suarez after the Uruguayan endured another frustrating night in front of goal at the Nou Camp, as he missed two gilt-edged chances before showing signs of anger when being replaced late on by Paco Alcacer.

Valverde revealed that Suarez has been struggling with a knee injury and that paired with their busy schedule was the reason behind his substitution, saying:

"Suarez looks good to me. It's the third game he has played in six days. He had a great game against Atletico and he was tireless against Olympiakos, but he always gets chances.

"That aggressiveness he plays with guarantees he will always be in there. The more chances he misses, the better, because it means he's there. He is priceless for us. Suarez is ambitious and no one likes to be taken off. Everyone wants to play, everyone wants to start... I don't see any problem."