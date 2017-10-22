Chelsea Goalscorers Batshuayi and Azpilicueta Praise 'Great Spirit' After 4-2 Comeback Win

Cesar Azpilicueta and Michy Batshuayi have praised the "great spirit" in Chelsea's 4-2 comeback win against Watford on Saturday. Batshuayi scored twice off the bench to equalise in the 70th minute and sealed it late on with Chelsea's forth.

Azpilicueta scored the header that gave Chelsea the lead - coming back from a two-goal deficit. As quoted by the official club website, the Spaniard praised the team spirit that saw Chelsea overturn Watford's lead, saying: "We left it very late and we had to dig in until the last minute, but we showed great spirit.

"We started well, we were 1-0 up and we had chances to score a second. With the last kick of the first half we then conceded a goal after a throw-in. Confidence was a bit low and then we conceded a second, but we showed great spirit and we never gave up. In the end we got the three points and it was a big win for us."

The win was crucial for a Chelsea side that had gone three games without victory, especially considering the loss to Crystal Palace last time out in the league. "We know it’s a long season and we will have ups and downs" said Azpilicueta, "This has been a difficult period but this is the first step to get out and get our confidence up."

Batshuayi's performance showed real character as the Belgian was hugely criticised for his ineffectiveness against Crystal Palace. However, Morata's threat paled in comparison to Batshuayi, who was brought on with half an hour to play. Looking to get in behind the defence and cause problems, Batshuayi scored twice for his efforts.

"It was good because I came on the pitch and did my job by scoring two goals, the three points are good for the team" said Batshuayi, "I’m very happy, mostly for the three points in a difficult moment, and now we must focus on the next game. I’m staying focused, training hard and working hard."